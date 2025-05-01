Wall Street experienced a positive momentum as the S&P 500 marked its eighth consecutive day of gains on Thursday, climbing 0.6% to 5,604.14. This rally helped the index recover from losses incurred due to trade tariffs announced by President Donald Trump. The Nasdaq also saw a significant rise of 1.5% to 17,710.74, driven by robust corporate earnings that bolstered investor confidence. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day higher by 0.2% to 40,752.96.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s stock rose by 0.39%, closing at $213.32. The stock reached an intraday high of $214.56 and a low of $208.90, with a 52-week range of $169.21 to $260.09. Apple reported strong second-quarter earnings, surpassing revenue and earnings per share estimates. Revenue came in at $95.36 billion, surpassing estimates of $94.53 billion, while earnings pers share of $1.65 beat the $1.63 estimates. The company also announced a $100 billion buyback, with its installed base hitting an all-time high across all segments. Apple shares declined 3.78% in after-hours trading to $205.25.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN

Amazon’s stock climbed 3.13%, closing at $190.20, with an intraday high of $191.81 and a low of $187.50. The 52-week range is $151.61 to $242.52. In the after-hours trading shares slipped 3.21% to $184.10. Amazon reported a double beat in its first-quarter earnings and provided optimistic guidance for the second quarter. First-quarter net sales rose 9% year-over-year to reach $155.7 billion. CEO Andy Jassy emphasized the company’s focus on enhancing customer experiences.

Reddit, Inc. RDDT

Reddit’s stock increased by 1.96%, closing at $118.79. It hit an intraday high of $126.10 and a low of $117.49, with a 52-week range of $45.72 to $230.41. Reddit reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, with daily active users up 31% and ad revenue increasing by 61% from the previous year. The company reported earnings per share of 13 cents, which beat the consensus estimate of 2 cents. In the after-hours trading, Reddit shares piked nearly 6.5% to $126.50.

Strategy Inc. MSTR

Strategy’s stock edged up 0.39%, closing at $381.60, with an intraday high of $403.90 and a low of $381.03. The 52-week range is $101 to $542.99. Strategy reported a first-quarter revenue miss but raised its Bitcoin BTC/USD yield and gain targets for 2025, reflecting its strategic focus on cryptocurrency.

Block, Inc. XYZ

Block’s stock showed a slight increase of 0.02%, closing at $58.48. It reached an intraday high of $59.68 and a low of $58.21, with a 52-week range of $46.42 to $99.26. Shares plunged over 18% to $47.70 in after-hours trading. The Jack Dorsey-led company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results, missing both earnings and revenue estimates, which impacted its stock performance. Earnings per share were reported at 56 cents, missing the 87-cent consensus estimate.

Photo Courtesy: Gumbariya On Shutterstock.com

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: