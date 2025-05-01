May 1, 2025 3:07 AM 2 min read

Dow Gains Over 100 Points On Wednesday But Records Loss For Third Straight Month: Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some increase in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points during the session. However, the index recorded losses for the third consecutive month as economic data began reflecting the impact of Trump tariffs.

The S&P 500 fell around 0.8% in April, while the Dow tumbled 3.2% for the period. The Nasdaq, however, gained 0.9% for the month.

U.S. GDP shrank by 0.3% in the last quarter, marking the first economic contraction since 2022 and missing forecasts for a 0.4% expansion. Labor market data also disappointed. The ADP National Employment Report showed private employers added just 62,000 jobs in April—the weakest gain in nine months and well below the expected 108,000.

Caterpillar Inc. CAT reported downbeat first-quarter 2025 results. Wabash National Corporation WNC, meanwhile, reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance below estimates

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with health care, industrials and consumer staples stocks recording the biggest gains on Wednesday. However, energy and consumer discretionary stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 142 points to 40,669.36 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.15% to 5,569.06, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.09% to 17,446.34 during Wednesday's session.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from McDonald’s Corporation MCD, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL today.

At a current reading of 35, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Wednesday, versus a prior reading of 35.8.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based

 on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$209.00-1.05%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.99
Growth
44.64
Quality
87.01
Value
7.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$190.801.82%
CAT Logo
CATCaterpillar Inc
$308.010.20%
MCD Logo
MCDMcDonald's Corp
$318.501.27%
WNC Logo
WNCWabash National Corp
$6.98-29.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasCNN Business Fear & Greed Index
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved