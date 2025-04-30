April 30, 2025 4:31 AM 1 min read

Caterpillar, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $14.66 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $307.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corporation MSFT to post quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $68.43 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $394.19 in after-hours trading.
  • Starbucks Corp SBUX reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday. The coffee giant reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 50 cents per share. Starbucks shares declined 6.4% to $79.39 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX posted downbeat results for the third quarter. However, the company said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of between $2.20 and $2.60 per share, versus the $2.20 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $2.25 billion to $2.55 billion, versus the $2.43 billion estimate. Seagate shares jumped 8.9% to $88.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Meta Platforms, Inc. META to post quarterly earnings at $5.28 per share on revenue of $41.39 billion after the closing bell. Meta shares fell 1% to $549.11 in the after-hours trading session.

