Caterpillar, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $14.66 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $307.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corporation MSFT to post quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $68.43 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $394.19 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corp SBUX reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday. The coffee giant reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 50 cents per share. Starbucks shares declined 6.4% to $79.39 in the after-hours trading session.
- Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX posted downbeat results for the third quarter. However, the company said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of between $2.20 and $2.60 per share, versus the $2.20 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $2.25 billion to $2.55 billion, versus the $2.43 billion estimate. Seagate shares jumped 8.9% to $88.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Meta Platforms, Inc. META to post quarterly earnings at $5.28 per share on revenue of $41.39 billion after the closing bell. Meta shares fell 1% to $549.11 in the after-hours trading session.
