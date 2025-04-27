Chamath Palihapitiya Says Nvidia Is Huawei's 'New Target' — A 'National Champion' That Crushed Tech Giants With A 'Low-End Disruptor' Strategy

Chamath Palihapitiya took to X on Sunday to discuss Huawei’s strategic approach in the tech industry. Palihapitiya emphasized that Huawei, a prominent Chinese company, has successfully implemented a “low-end disruptor” strategy. This involves creating products that are either equivalent to or better than those of existing market leaders, but at a lower cost.

What Happened: The SPAC King identified several companies that Huawei has already outperformed, including Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC, Nokia Oyj NOK, and Cisco Systems, Inc. CISCO. He also noted that Huawei is making progress against QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM and has set its sights on Nvidia Corporation NVDA. Palihapitiya’s comments come amid growing concerns about China’s technological advancements and their impact on global markets.

Worth noting that Huawei, a Chinese National Champion, has systematically executed a "low-end disruptor" strategy with a lot of success.



"Low-end Disruptor" simply means making an equivalent or better product for less than incumbents.



End bossed:

1. Ericsson

2. Nokia

3. Cisco… — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) April 27, 2025

Palihapitiya’s remarks align with recent developments in China’s tech sector, where companies like Huawei are advancing despite international challenges. This includes Huawei’s efforts to develop in-house chips to counter U.S. sanctions, as reported in March.

See Also: Mark Cuban Slams Amazon For ‘Ripping Off American Sellers’ As Trump Tariffs Are Predicted To Boost Ecommerce Brands’ Profits

Why It Matters: Palihapitiya’s observations underscore the competitive pressure that Chinese companies are exerting on Western tech giants. Huawei’s strategy of producing cost-effective yet high-quality products is reshaping the competitive landscape. This is particularly relevant as China continues to make strides in chip manufacturing, even without access to advanced tools like those from ASML Holding .

Huawei is accelerating efforts to replace U.S. components by developing its own computer chips and operating system, with its Kirin X90 chip recently earning national security certification. As its Windows license nears expiration, Huawei plans to launch HarmonyOS-powered PCs later this year to reduce reliance on American technology amid rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

Palihapitiya has previously expressed concerns about companies like Nvidia not acting in the best interests of the U.S., highlighting the geopolitical implications of these technological advancements.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings identify Nvidia’s Growth Momentum in the 94th percentile. How do other chip plays stack up? Click here and find out.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: