PepsiCo, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares fell 0.2% to $48.43 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares fell 0.2% to $48.43 in after-hours trading. Nokia Oyj NOK posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and confirmed its guidance for the rest of the year. Nokia shares gained 0.8% to $5.35 in the after-hours trading session.

posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and confirmed its guidance for the rest of the year. Nokia shares gained 0.8% to $5.35 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $17.77 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. PepsiCo shares slipped 0.3% to $141.90 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Before the markets open, The Procter & Gamble Company PG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $20.11 billion. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.6% to $164.75 in the after-hours trading session.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $20.11 billion. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.6% to $164.75 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. GOOGL to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $88.87 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares gained 0.4% to $155.89 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock