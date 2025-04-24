PepsiCo, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares fell 0.2% to $48.43 in after-hours trading.
- Nokia Oyj NOK posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and confirmed its guidance for the rest of the year. Nokia shares gained 0.8% to $5.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $17.77 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. PepsiCo shares slipped 0.3% to $141.90 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Before the markets open, The Procter & Gamble Company PG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $20.11 billion. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.6% to $164.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. GOOGL to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $88.87 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares gained 0.4% to $155.89 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo via Shutterstock
BMYBristol-Myers Squibb Co
$48.820.60%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
60.60
Growth
35.04
Quality
-
Value
15.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in