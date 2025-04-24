April 24, 2025 4:18 AM 1 min read

PepsiCo, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares fell 0.2% to $48.43 in after-hours trading.
  • Nokia Oyj NOK posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and confirmed its guidance for the rest of the year. Nokia shares gained 0.8% to $5.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $17.77 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. PepsiCo shares slipped 0.3% to $141.90 in after-hours trading.

  • Before the markets open, The Procter & Gamble Company PG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $20.11 billion. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.6% to $164.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. GOOGL to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $88.87 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares gained 0.4% to $155.89 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

