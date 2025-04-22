April 22, 2025 2:57 PM 2 min read

Tesla Rival Rivian Taps AI Expert Aidan Gomez To Drive Innovation

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

On Tuesday, Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN announced that the board has elected Aidan Gomez as a member.

Coherent Corp COHR co-founder and CEO Gomez is a professional data scientist and Artificial Intelligence expert.

Rivian founder and chief RJ Scaringe highlighted Gomez’s proven leadership in the rapidly evolving AI industry and expects him to support Rivian as it integrates new, advanced technologies into its products, services, and manufacturing.

Also Read: Rivian’s Strong Deliveries, R2 Line Plans And VW JV Expansion Drive Analyst Optimism

Before founding Cohere, Gomez was a Researcher at Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, working under Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton in its deep learning division, Google Brain.

Gomez has a BS from the University of Toronto and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Oxford.

Rivian Automotive stock fell 16% year-to-date as multiple Wall Street analysts slashed their price targets, including two analyst rating downgrades following dismal 2025 vehicle delivery guidance.

Rivian produced 14,611 vehicles and delivered 8,640 in the first quarter. The first-quarter delivery marked a 36.4% decrease, while production increased 4.5% year over year. The results aligned with the company’s earlier projections of around 14,000 vehicles produced and approximately 8,000 delivered.

Additionally, Rivian reaffirmed its full-year 2025 delivery guidance, maintaining its estimate of shipping between 46,000 and 51,000 vehicles, lagging the 51,579 deliveries reported in 2024.

Rivian’s R2 model looks to take on Tesla Inc’s TSLA best-selling Model Y SUV, which will likely begin production in the first half of 2026. 

Rivian will likely face a smaller impact from President Donald Trump’s tariffs due to its relatively lower dependence on imports. To stimulate domestic production, President Trump announced a 25% tariff on auto imports.

Price Action: RIVN stock is up 3.45% at $11.54 at the last check on Tuesday.

Next Read:

Photo Courtesy: Michael Berlfein Shutterstock

RIVN Logo
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$11.543.49%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.91
Growth
97.45
Quality
-
Value
65.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COHR Logo
COHRCoherent Corp
$55.426.34%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$153.532.45%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$151.112.33%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$238.264.73%
Got Questions? Ask
How will Aidan Gomez's expertise impact Rivian?
Which AI technologies can enhance Rivian's manufacturing?
What effect will Rivian's new model have on Tesla's market share?
Which automakers might benefit from reduced tariffs?
How could Rivian's stock rebound after analyst downgrades?
What implications does Rivian's 2025 delivery guidance have for investors?
Which suppliers could be affected by Rivian's production plans?
How might domestic production strategies shift in the EV market?
Which investments could benefit from Rivian's AI integration?
How does Rivian's performance compare to industry trends this year?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTop StoriesTechBriefsStories That Matter

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved