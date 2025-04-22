Tesla Rival Rivian Taps AI Expert Aidan Gomez To Drive Innovation

On Tuesday, Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN announced that the board has elected Aidan Gomez as a member.

Coherent Corp COHR co-founder and CEO Gomez is a professional data scientist and Artificial Intelligence expert.

Rivian founder and chief RJ Scaringe highlighted Gomez’s proven leadership in the rapidly evolving AI industry and expects him to support Rivian as it integrates new, advanced technologies into its products, services, and manufacturing.

Before founding Cohere, Gomez was a Researcher at Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, working under Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton in its deep learning division, Google Brain.

Gomez has a BS from the University of Toronto and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Oxford.

Rivian Automotive stock fell 16% year-to-date as multiple Wall Street analysts slashed their price targets, including two analyst rating downgrades following dismal 2025 vehicle delivery guidance.

Rivian produced 14,611 vehicles and delivered 8,640 in the first quarter. The first-quarter delivery marked a 36.4% decrease, while production increased 4.5% year over year. The results aligned with the company’s earlier projections of around 14,000 vehicles produced and approximately 8,000 delivered.

Additionally, Rivian reaffirmed its full-year 2025 delivery guidance, maintaining its estimate of shipping between 46,000 and 51,000 vehicles, lagging the 51,579 deliveries reported in 2024.

Rivian’s R2 model looks to take on Tesla Inc’s TSLA best-selling Model Y SUV, which will likely begin production in the first half of 2026.

Rivian will likely face a smaller impact from President Donald Trump’s tariffs due to its relatively lower dependence on imports. To stimulate domestic production, President Trump announced a 25% tariff on auto imports.

Price Action: RIVN stock is up 3.45% at $11.54 at the last check on Tuesday.

