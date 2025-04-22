Verizon, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $33.24 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Verizon shares gained 0.1% to $42.99 in after-hours trading.

AZZ Inc. AZZ posted weaker-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company reiterated its FY26 EPS forecast of $5.50-$6.10 on revenue of $1.625 billion-$1.725 billion. AZZ shares dipped 7.6% to $71.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting 3M Co. MMM to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. 3M shares fell 0.9% to $125.00 in after-hours trading.

Calix Inc. CALX reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong second-quarter guidance. The company also announced an authorized increase to its stock repurchase program. Calix shares jumped 14.9% to $38.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Tesla Inc. TSLA to post quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share on revenue of $21.35 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares gained 0.1% to $227.76 in after-hours trading.

