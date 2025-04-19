Trump Administration Sets Ultimatum For Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks: 'Not Going To Continue With This Endeavour For Weeks And Months,' Says Secretary Of State Rubio

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have given an ultimatum for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace talks, stating that the U.S. will abandon efforts unless significant progress is made in the coming days.

What Happened: On Friday, Trump and Rubio expressed frustration over the lack of movement in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine, with Rubio stating that the U.S. would not continue its efforts for an extended period, reported Reuters.

“We’re not going to continue with this endeavor for weeks and months on end. So we need to determine very quickly now, and I’m talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks,” Rubio said during a meeting in Paris with European and Ukrainian leaders.

“Quickly, we want to get it done,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say, ‘you’re foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re going to just take a pass. But hopefully we won’t have to do that.”

Also Read: Russia Has $2 Billion Trapped in US Banking Limbo At JPMorgan — What Happens Next?

While Trump did not provide a specific deadline for the peace talks, his comments signal growing impatience within the administration.

Why It’s Important: The U.S. has been pushing for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, with Trump previously stating during his campaign that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office.

However, Trump administration officials have privately conceded that the likelihood of swiftly securing a peace agreement in Ukraine is fading. According to three European diplomats, Rubio's latest remarks reflect mounting frustration within the White House over Russia's refusal to compromise, the report noted.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that some progress had been made toward a peace deal, though he described communications with Washington as challenging.

American officials also expressed irritation over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s accusation that Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was "spreading Russian narratives," the report said, citing a U.S. official.

Thursday's discussions in Paris marked the first significant in-person talks involving European leaders as part of Trump's peace initiative. A U.S. official added that negotiations would continue in London next week, allowing Ukraine time to consider a proposed "term sheet" from Washington.

Read Next

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock