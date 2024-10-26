Zelensky Sounds Alarm On Potential North Korean Involvement In Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, has raised concerns over the potential deployment of North Korean soldiers to Ukraine by Russia.
What Happened: In a post on X on Friday, Zelensky disclosed that intelligence indicates the first group of North Korean troops could be dispatched by Russia to battle zones as early as October 27–28. He characterized this development as a “clear escalation by Russia.”
The Pentagon had previously confirmed the presence of DPRK military personnel in Russia. Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, in a press briefing on Thursday, expressed that Russia’s decision to involve North Korea “really highlights Russia’s desperation.”
Singh approximates that there are currently 3,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, a figure that Ukraine cautions could surge to up to 12,000. Zelensky called for a “principled and strong response from global leaders” to North Korea’s potential involvement in combat.
Also Read: North Korean Forces Aiding Russia In Ukraine War Effort
Earlier this week, National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby declared that if North Korean troops are deployed to fight in Ukraine, they would be considered “fair game” by the Ukrainian military.
Why It Matters: This development comes amidst escalating tensions in the region. The potential involvement of North Korean troops in the Ukraine conflict signifies a new phase in the geopolitical dynamics, potentially drawing in more global powers into the fray.
The international community’s response to this development could significantly influence the course of the conflict.
Read Next
Kim Jong Un Threatens Nuclear Retaliation Against South Korea If Attacked
This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.