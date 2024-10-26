Zelensky Sounds Alarm On Potential North Korean Involvement In Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, has raised concerns over the potential deployment of North Korean soldiers to Ukraine by Russia.

What Happened: In a post on X on Friday, Zelensky disclosed that intelligence indicates the first group of North Korean troops could be dispatched by Russia to battle zones as early as October 27–28. He characterized this development as a “clear escalation by Russia.”

I received a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the current situation at the frontline, with particular focus on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Lyman directions. In the Donetsk region, the situation remains difficult, but our combat brigades are holding their positions and… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 25, 2024

The Pentagon had previously confirmed the presence of DPRK military personnel in Russia. Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, in a press briefing on Thursday, expressed that Russia’s decision to involve North Korea “really highlights Russia’s desperation.”

Singh approximates that there are currently 3,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, a figure that Ukraine cautions could surge to up to 12,000. Zelensky called for a “principled and strong response from global leaders” to North Korea’s potential involvement in combat.

Earlier this week, National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby declared that if North Korean troops are deployed to fight in Ukraine, they would be considered “fair game” by the Ukrainian military.

Why It Matters: This development comes amidst escalating tensions in the region. The potential involvement of North Korean troops in the Ukraine conflict signifies a new phase in the geopolitical dynamics, potentially drawing in more global powers into the fray.

The international community’s response to this development could significantly influence the course of the conflict.

