Ukraine Raises Alarm Over US-Russia Talks on War Without Kyiv's Involvement

Ukraine has issued a warning to the US and Russia about the potential dangers of discussing the ongoing Ukraine war without Kyiv’s participation.

What Happened: An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed concerns over the U.S. and Russia negotiating the Ukraine war without Kyiv’s involvement.

This warning comes in the wake of an announcement that top U.S. and Russian officials are scheduled to hold talks in Saudi Arabia, following a telephonic conversation between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin last week. However, Ukraine was not invited to these discussions.

According to the report by Bloomberg, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are slated to meet with the Russian delegation in Riyadh, as per State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

The Russian delegation, including Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, will discuss “restoring the entire complex of Russian-American relations” and preparations for negotiations on Ukraine.

President Zelenskiy expressed his ignorance about the talks and insisted that any agreements about Ukraine made without its involvement would have “no result”. He plans to inquire about the US-Russia talks during his visit to Riyadh this week.

Why It Matters: The exclusion of Ukraine from these crucial talks could potentially escalate the ongoing conflict. Ukraine’s involvement is essential to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the situation and to develop effective strategies for conflict resolution.

The absence of Ukraine’s representation could lead to decisions that may not align with the country’s interests and could further complicate the situation.

