Warren Buffett Dislikes Bitcoin—But Berkshire Hathaway Finds Itself Linked To BTC ETFs Through One Of Its Biggest Holdings

Warren Buffett's anti-Bitcoin BTC/USD rhetoric has long been discussed in market circles, with many trying to comprehend why one of the world's most valuable assets failed to impress the "Oracle of Omaha."

That being said, his firm, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK, has indirect exposure to the price moves of the apex cryptocurrency through a company that bets on spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

What happened: According to the latest 13F filing, Berkshire Hathaway held 680.23 million shares of banking giant Bank of America Corp. BAC, translating to a stake worth nearly $29.89 billion, at the end of 2024.

Notably, BAC was Berkshire Hathaway's third-largest holding, cornering about 11.88% of its investment portfolio.

However, unlike its investor, the financial behemoth was not hesitant to park its funds in Bitcoin.

BAC has a stake in each of the six top ETFs tracking Bitcoin’s spot price, with the largest position valued at $21.78 million in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT. The company’s 13F filing revealed that it has held the shares since the first quarter of 2024 and scooped up an additional 249,292 shares in the fourth quarter.

Why It Matters: The investment sharply contrasted with Buffett's disdain toward Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The seasoned stock picker has called Bitcoin "probably rat poison squared" and a “delusion” in the past, questioning its intrinsic value.

Interestingly, like BAC, some other Berkshire Hathaway holdings are tied to cryptocurrencies.

Financial services company Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF also held over $85 million worth of IBIT shares and deemed Bitcoin a “critical hedge” against fiat debasement and inflation.

Additionally, Berkshire has a stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. NU, a Brazil-based cryptocurrency-friendly bank.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $84,624.93, up 0.03% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway rose 0.13% in after-hours trading after closing 0.34% higher at $518.21 during Thursday’s regular session. BAC stock closed 0.21% higher at $37.41.

