Wall Street experienced a resurgence in risk appetite on Thursday as optimism grew around trade negotiations. President Donald Trump expressed confidence in reaching agreements with both the European Union and China.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% to close at 39,142.23. The Nasdaq dipped 0.13%, finishing at 16,286.45. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 edged up 0.13%, ending the day at 5,282.70.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Netflix Inc. NFLX

Netflix shares rose by 1.19% to close at $973.03, reaching an intraday high of $984.70 and a low of $956. The stock’s 52-week range is $542.01 to $1064.50. In the after-hours trading, shares spiked 3.5% to $1,006.79. The streaming giant reported its first-quarter financial results, emphasizing efforts to improve and expand its offerings. The company continues to focus on enhancing its content library and user experience. For the period, revenue came in at $10.54 billion, a spike of 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Earnings per share were reported at $6.61, beating the estimate of $5.74.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH

UnitedHealth’s stock plummeted by 22.38% to $454.11, with a daily high of $489.79 and a low of $447.10. The 52-week range stands at $438.50 to $630.73. The healthcare giant faced a steep decline after reporting disappointing quarterly results, attributed to rising healthcare costs. CEO Andrew Witty stated that the current cost structure is unsustainable, leading to a downward revision of earnings guidance. UnitedHealth cut fiscal 2025 earnings guidance and expects it to come in the range of $26 to $26.50 from the earlier range of $29.50 to $30 per share.

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO

Novo Nordisk shares fell by 7.63% to $58.08, with an intraday high of $59.06 and a low of $57.28. The stock’s 52-week range is $57.28 to $148.15. An analyst from BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock, citing concerns about its performance in the cardiometabolic space compared to competitors like Eli Lilly.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT

Trump Media’s stock surged by 11.65% to $22.04, hitting a high of $22.77 and a low of $19.82. The 52-week range is $11.75 to $56.55. The company saw its shares rise after filing a complaint with the SEC regarding potential market manipulation and unusual trading patterns.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock edged down by 0.07% to close at $241.38, with a high of $244.34 and a low of $237.68. The 52-week range is $138.80 to $488.54. Despite a decline in new vehicle registrations in California, Tesla remains a significant player in the electric vehicle market, according to recent data.

Photo Sutthiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock

