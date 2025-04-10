April 10, 2025 8:48 AM 2 min read

This Western Digital Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities analyst Christopher Nardone upgraded the rating for Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $17 to $20. Levi Strauss shares closed at $14.93 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $31 to $27. Sensata shares closed at $20.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang upgraded the rating for Roblox Corporation RBLX from Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $70. Roblox shares closed at $57.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Luke Sergott upgraded Danaher Corporation DHR from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $240 to $205. Danaher shares closed at $191.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Miller upgraded the rating for Western Digital Corporation WDC from Hold to Buy and announced a $55 price target. Western Digital shares closed at $36.30 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying WDC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

DHR Logo
DHRDanaher Corp
$194.451.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.99
Growth
24.96
Quality
33.94
Value
14.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LEVI Logo
LEVILevi Strauss & Co
$14.81-0.81%
RBLX Logo
RBLXRoblox Corp
$57.20-0.19%
ST Logo
STSensata Technologies Holding PLC
$20.79-0.43%
WDC Logo
WDCWestern Digital Corp
$35.81-1.35%
Got Questions? Ask
How will the upgrade of Levi Strauss impact retail stocks?
What does Sensata's upgrade mean for tech suppliers?
Could Roblox's performance influence gaming investments?
How does Danaher's upgrade affect healthcare equipment firms?
What growth can we expect from Western Digital after the upgrade?
Which sectors might benefit from improved analyst ratings?
How might investor sentiment shift towards upgraded stocks?
Are there emerging markets that could be affected by these upgrades?
Which competitors of these companies might be impacted?
What sectors should investors watch following these analyst changes?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsUpgradesPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideastop upgrades

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved