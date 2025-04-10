This Western Digital Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B of A Securities analyst Christopher Nardone upgraded the rating for Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $17 to $20. Levi Strauss shares closed at $14.93 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $31 to $27. Sensata shares closed at $20.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang upgraded the rating for Roblox Corporation RBLX from Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $70. Roblox shares closed at $57.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Luke Sergott upgraded Danaher Corporation DHR from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $240 to $205. Danaher shares closed at $191.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark analyst Mark Miller upgraded the rating for Western Digital Corporation WDC from Hold to Buy and announced a $55 price target. Western Digital shares closed at $36.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying WDC stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
DHRDanaher Corp
$194.451.33%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.99
Growth
24.96
Quality
33.94
Value
14.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in