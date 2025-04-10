Bill Ackman Feels The Sting: Pershing Square Portfolio Down 14% Year-To-Date Amid Tariff Volatility

Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings, a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange, is down 14% year-to-date, owing to tariff-related market volatility.

The losses, however, have only been calculated through April 8th, and don’t include the massive rally on Wednesday.

What Happened: Ackman’s fund allocates capital across 8 to 12 stocks, which are usually large-cap, liquid, and North American-based.

The fund’s holdings during the past couple of months, comprising Nike Inc. NKE, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG, and Hilton Hotels Corp. (NYSE: HLT), among others, none of which have performed well over the past few months, posting year-to-date declines of 19.48%, 14.96%, and 10.80%, respectively.

See More: Americans Could Pay 50% More For Bicycles As Trump’s Tariffs Hit China-Dependent Industry: Report

Even its relatively well-insulated holdings, such as Google-parent Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. HHH, haven’t performed too well, declining 15.51% and 11% year-to-date, respectively.

Holdings gained during this period include Uber Technologies Inc. UBER, Federal National Mortgage Association FNMA, and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. FMCC, gaining 15.05%, 75%, and 49.85%, respectively.

Why It Matters: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings has generated a compounded annual NAV return of 22.2% over the past five years. Ackman is also known for generating one of the industry’s highest returns of 70.2% in 2020, betting that the market would crash during the COVID-19 pandemic, making $2.2 billion for his investors.

This has positioned him as a trendsetter in the industry, whose portfolio is regularly watched to understand where the market is headed. He is also one of the most outspoken individuals on Wall Street, having made the news several times over the past few days alone.

On Wednesday, Bill Ackman praised Trump for pausing the tariffs, before that he criticized the timing of the tariffs, slammed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and more, all over the past week.

Price Action: Pershing Square Holdings stock was up 8.14% on Wednesday, closing at 3,508 GBX, and is down 12.08% year-to-date.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock