April 10, 2025 3:14 AM 1 min read

CarMax, Lovesac And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects CarMax Inc. KMX to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share on revenue of $5.96 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. CarMax shares fell 0.1% to $79.98 in after-hours trading.
  • Amtech Systems Inc. ASYS cut its revenue forecast for the second quarter from $21 million-$23 million to $15 million-$16 million. Amtech shares dipped 8% to $3.92 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The Lovesac Co. LOVE to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $233.95 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lovesac shares gained 0.1% to $15.95 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Richardson Electronics Ltd. RELL posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Richardson Electronics shares climbed 4.8% to $10.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Northern Technologies International Corp. NTIC to post quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $20.20 million before the opening bell. Northern Technologies International shares gained 5.3% to close at $9.74 on Wednesday.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

ASYS Logo
ASYSAmtech Systems Inc
$3.92-7.76%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
33.72
Growth
74.67
Quality
-
Value
74.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
KMX Logo
KMXCarMax Inc
$79.908.99%
LOVE Logo
LOVEThe Lovesac Co
$15.90-0.19%
NTIC Logo
NTICNorthern Technologies International Corp
$9.74-%
RELL Logo
RELLRichardson Electronics Ltd
$10.1811.4%
Got Questions? Ask
Which investors should watch CarMax earnings?
How will Amtech Systems forecast affect tech stocks?
What impact will Lovesac earnings have on furniture retail?
Could Richardson Electronics growth boost electronics sector?
How does Northern Technologies performance influence materials stocks?
What trends can we expect in automotive stocks post-CarMax report?
How might furniture industry react to Lovesac earnings?
Will Amtech's dip create buying opportunities for tech investors?
Which investors should consider Richardson Electronics?
What other companies might be affected by market reactions today?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved