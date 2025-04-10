CarMax, Lovesac And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects CarMax Inc. KMX to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share on revenue of $5.96 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. CarMax shares fell 0.1% to $79.98 in after-hours trading.

cut its revenue forecast for the second quarter from $21 million-$23 million to $15 million-$16 million. Amtech shares dipped 8% to $3.92 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting The Lovesac Co. LOVE to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $233.95 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lovesac shares gained 0.1% to $15.95 in after-hours trading.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. RELL posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Richardson Electronics shares climbed 4.8% to $10.26 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Richardson Electronics shares climbed 4.8% to $10.26 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International Corp. NTIC to post quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $20.20 million before the opening bell. Northern Technologies International shares gained 5.3% to close at $9.74 on Wednesday.

