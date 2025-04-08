Cathie Wood Loads Up On $18.2 Million Worth Of Nvidia Stock, Adds $5.8 Million Worth Of Amazon Shares To Her Shopping Cart Amid Trump Tariff Upheaval

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving major companies such as Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Tempus AI Inc. TEM, and Coinbase Global Inc. COIN These trades reflect Ark’s strategic positioning in the market amidst fluctuating stock prices.

The Amazon Trade saw Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ funds acquiring a total of 33,746 shares of Amazon. The stock closed at $170.66, marking a decrease of 2.62% from the previous day. This purchase is valued at approximately $5.76 million. Amazon recently announced a new AI model, Amazon Nova Sonic, which aims to revolutionize real-time voice interactions. However, potential challenges loom as tariffs could impact Amazon’s operations, as highlighted by Mark Cuban’s recent comments.

The Nvidia Trade involved Ark Invest’s ARKK fund purchasing 188,980 shares of NVIDIA Corp . With a closing price of $96.30, the trade is valued at around $18.2 million. NVIDIA’s shares have been in focus along with other major tech stocks after tariffs were imposed by the Trump administration. Over the last 5 days, the stock has dipped over 10%.

The Tempus AI Trade included Ark’s ARKK fund buying 46,790 shares of the company, valued at approximately $1.74 million with a closing price of $37.23. Despite a significant decline of 12.81% in its stock price, Ark continues to show confidence in Tempus AI, following a previous substantial investment in the company.

The Coinbase Trade saw Ark’s ARKF, ARKK, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW funds collectively purchasing 31,730 shares of Coinbase Global. With a closing price of $151.47, this acquisition is valued at about $4.81 million. Coinbase remains a key player in the cryptocurrency market, and Ark’s continued investment underscores its belief in the company’s long-term potential.

Other Key Trades:

Sold shares of UiPath Inc across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKQ funds.

across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKQ funds. Bought shares of GitLab Inc. in the ARKK fund.

in the ARKK fund. Bought shares of Baidu Inc. in the ARKQ fund.

in the ARKQ fund. Sold shares of Discovery Ltd in the ARKF fund.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: