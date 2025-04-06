April 6, 2025 9:00 AM 2 min read

AI Takes Center Stage With Microsoft, Alibaba's Qwen 3, And OpenAI's Open-Weight AI Model: This Week In AI

by Rounak Jain Benzinga Editor
The past week was a whirlwind of AI-related news, with tech giants Microsoft Corp. MSFTAlibaba Group Holding BABA, and OpenAI making significant strides in the field. From AI roasting tech leaders to the unveiling of new AI models, the week was filled with exciting developments. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Microsoft’s AI Copilot Roasts Tech Leaders

In a humorous twist during Microsoft’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, the company’s AI assistant, Copilot, took the opportunity to roast tech leaders Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, and Steve Ballmer. The event was part of a special interview designed to celebrate Microsoft’s legacy.

Alibaba Challenges DeepSeek with Qwen 3

Chinese tech giant Alibaba plans to release an upgraded version of its flagship AI model, Qwen 3, by April. This move comes as China’s tech leaders are flooding the market with affordable AI services, following the success of a robust model by domestic AI startup, DeepSeek.

Peter Thiel-Backed Sentient Takes Aim at Closed AI Systems

Sentient, a San Francisco-based AI development lab backed by Peter Thiel’s Founder's Fund, has unveiled its open-source AI search framework. The company positions its work as a response to China’s DeepSeek, claiming that its Open Deep Search (ODS) framework outperforms major closed-source competitors.

Mark Cuban Sees AI as a Growth Engine

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban dismisses concerns that artificial intelligence will drive deflation. Instead, he believes that AI will be a massive driver of innovation and productivity, dubbing it the “greatest growth and productivity engine ever.”

OpenAI Plans to Release Open-Weight AI Model

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced plans to release a new open-weight language model with reasoning capabilities in the coming months. This move may have been influenced by the success of DeepSeek's R1 model and the growing popularity of Meta Platforms, Inc.'s Llama models.

