In a lighthearted moment on Friday during Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT 50th anniversary celebrations, AI Copilot, the company’s artificial intelligence assistant, took the opportunity to roast Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, and Steve Ballmer.

What Happened: As part of a special event, Microsoft CEO Nadella, along with former CEOs Gates and Ballmer, sat down for an interview with Copilot, which was designed to celebrate the company’s legacy.

The conversation kicks off with Satya Nadella prompting, “wrap it up by asking or maybe roast giving us each an AI roast?”

Without missing a beat, Microsoft's AI-powered assistant fires back with flair: "Alright, Satya. Let's spice it up."

Copilot kicked things off with Ballmer, known for his boundless energy. "Steve, we’ll start with you. Your enthusiasm is legendary, but do you ever worry that your energy might short-circuit the AI? I mean, even robots need a coffee break after your pep talks," the Copilot joked.

Ballmer, unfazed, fired back with his trademark bravado: "Come on, dude. If you can’t handle me, you can’t handle a huge percentage of the world’s population. We’re counting on you."

"Fair point, Steve," the AI conceded.

Next up was Gates, with Copilot teasing his signature intense expression. "Now, Bill, you’ve got that signature thoughtful gaze, but do you ever think the AI might feel intimidated by your intense thinking face? I mean, it’s like it’s waiting for a blue screen moment," it asked.

Gates, never short on dry wit, replied: "I hope so. I mean, that’s all I’ve got left as these AIs get so damn intelligent. It’s just that gaze and my willingness to criticize that differentiates me."

"And it’s a formidable gaze indeed, Bill," the AI acknowledged.

Ballmer then jumped in, posing a question to Copilot, saying, "Copilot, would you ever be willing to criticise him?" To which Copilot responded, "Absolutely. Criticism is where growth happens."

Turning to current CEO Nadella, Copilot couldn't resist a final jab — this time about Nadella's well-documented passion for AI.

"Satya, AI seems to be your best buddy," the Copilot said. "But ever worry that your deep passion for AI could one day have it running the show, leaving you to just enjoy the ride?"

Nadella answered with a reference close to his heart — cricket. "Well, the day AI can play like the best cricket player that I enjoy, that’s the day it can run the show as far as I’m concerned."

"Touche, Satya. Let’s see if it can hit a century in cricket, and then we’ll talk. This has been a blast, gentlemen," the AI concluded, adding, "Here’s to another 50 years of innovation and adventure. Cheers."

Gates, ever the realist, added a cheeky final thought, "Whatever that means to an AI. Does it drink?"

Three Microsoft CEOs walk into a room on Microsoft's 50th anniversary … and are interviewed by Copilot! pic.twitter.com/5E8wHCDV92 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 4, 2025

