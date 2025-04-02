UniFirst, BlackBerry And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects UniFirst Corp. UNF to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $602.80 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. UniFirst shares gained 0.9% to $177.00 in after-hours trading.

nCino Inc. NCNO reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also said it sees first-quarter total revenues of $138.75 million to $140.75 million and adjusted earnings of 15 cents to 16 cents per share. nCino shares dipped 29.3% to $19.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock