UniFirst, BlackBerry And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects UniFirst Corp. UNF to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $602.80 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. UniFirst shares gained 0.9% to $177.00 in after-hours trading.
- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. SPWH posted stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares jumped 51.3% to $1.46 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect BlackBerry Ltd. BB to post quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $132.83 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. BlackBerry shares gained 1.6% to $3.79 in after-hours trading.
- nCino Inc. NCNO reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also said it sees first-quarter total revenues of $138.75 million to $140.75 million and adjusted earnings of 15 cents to 16 cents per share. nCino shares dipped 29.3% to $19.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect RH RH to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $829.56 million after the closing bell. RH shares gained 0.1% to $239.17 in the after-hours trading session.
