Nvidia, Moderna, Lucid, Dominari Holdings, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

The stock market faced a challenging day as risk sentiment remained under pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 experienced a volatile session, hitting its lowest point in over six months before recovering some losses. The S&P ended the day 0.5% higher at 5,611.85. Despite this, the index is on track for its worst month since September 2022, with a 7% decline in March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1% at 42,001.76 for the day.

Meanwhile, tech stocks struggled, with the Nasdaq 100 dropping 0.14% for the day at 17,299.29 as semiconductor stocks weighed heavily on the sector.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock fell 1.18% to close at $108.38, with an intraday high of $110.96 and a low of $103.65. The stock’s 52-week range is between $153.13 and $75.61. The company announced plans to invest billions in the U.S. supply chain over the next four years. CEO Jensen Huang stated that the investment is possible due to suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Foxconn.

Moderna, Inc. MRNA

Moderna’s shares tumbled 8.90% to $28.35, with a high of $28.95 and a low of $26.80, marking a new 52-week low. The decline followed a shakeup at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with Peter Marks resigning from his role at the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID

Lucid’s stock rose 4.31% to $2.42, reaching a high of $2.44 and a low of $2.21. The 52-week range is $4.43 to $1.93. The increase came after bullish commentary from a company executive, who noted a "dramatic uptick" in orders from former Tesla Inc. customers.

Dominari Holdings Inc. DOMH

Dominari’s shares fell 16.32% to $4, with a high of $5.46 and a low of $3.84. The stock’s 52-week range is $13.58 to $0.83. The decline followed the announcement of a Bitcoin BTC/USD mining deal with Hut 8 Corp and a registered direct offering.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock decreased by 1.67% to $259.16, with an intraday high of $260.56 and a low of $243.36. The 52-week range is $488.54 to $138.8. Despite challenges, Elon Musk remains optimistic about Tesla’s future, viewing the current situation as a buying opportunity.

