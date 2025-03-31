Steve Jobs Detested Decision Fatigue, Now Gen Z Is Copying His Style Playbook To Stay Sane, Stay Employed And Stay Out Of Trouble

In an era of layoffs, economic uncertainty, and office fashion scrutiny, Gen Z is turning to a familiar icon for guidance: Steve Jobs and his signature work uniform.

What Happened: Gen Z and young millennial workers are adopting a minimalist fashion strategy inspired by Apple Inc. co-founder Jobs—wearing the same outfit to work each day to cut down on stress, avoid decision fatigue, and fly under the radar in volatile office environments, reported Fortune.

Popularized on TikTok by creators like @corporateagonyaunt and @metzcampos, the "Steve Jobs uniform" is becoming more than a style statement.

It's a survival mechanism. "So I wear the same exact outfit every single day to work. Yes, it's really Steve Jobs-coded," one user said. "The crazy part is, no one cares… as long as I'm clean and presentable."

The trend comes as fears of layoffs persist across industries. According to Amanda Augustine, a career coach at Resume.io, "With layoff fears and economic uncertainty looming, it's not uncommon for individuals to gravitate toward structure and routine for comfort."

She says adopting a standard work uniform can help anxious employees feel more in control.

Beyond professional optics, the trend is also about conserving mental energy. "Eliminating small, repetitive choices reduces mental and emotional strain," Augustine explained, adding that it can lead to "greater focus, increased productivity, and better decision-making throughout the workday."

Why It Matters: While the late Apple co-founder was celebrated for his groundbreaking innovation and leadership, he was equally recognizable for his consistent personal style.

Unlike traditional corporate executives who favored suits and ties, Jobs stuck to his signature outfit: a black mock turtleneck, blue jeans, and New Balance sneakers.

However, it was not just Jobs who embraced this method.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Starbucks Corp's SBUX Brian Niccol, Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey are also known for sticking to strict routines that reduce daily decisions.

In February, Starbucks announced the layoff of 1,100 corporate employees as part of a major restructuring effort. Around the same time, reports emerged that Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, was implementing new job cuts within its human resources and cloud divisions to reduce costs.

Meta also laid off approximately 3,600 employees earlier this year, sparking backlash from former workers who claimed the company’s performance-based layoffs disproportionately affected high performers.

Last year, Apple cut over 600 jobs in California as part of a restructuring effort, shutting down its self-driving car and display technology initiatives.

