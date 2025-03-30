CoreWeave IPO, Elon Musk'x xAI Acquires X, Microsoft's Wake-Up Call, China's Huawei Makes Advances, And More: This Week In AI

As the week wraps up, the tech world has been abuzz with exciting news and developments. From CoreWeave Inc.’s CRWV much-anticipated IPO to Elon Musk’s massive acquisition, there’s a lot to catch up on. Here’s a quick look at the top stories that made headlines.

CoreWeave’s IPO and Revenue Concentration

AI cloud infrastructure company, CoreWeave Inc., backed by Nvidia Corp. NVDA, made its public market debut last Friday. CEO Michael Intrator defended the company’s client concentration, attributing it to “mind-bendingly large deals” with Microsoft Corp. MSFT and OpenAI. Intrator believes that the skepticism overlooks the company’s long-term growth potential.

Elon Musk’s $33 Billion Acquisition

In a significant move, Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI acquired his social media company X, formerly Twitter, in an all-stock deal valued at $33 billion. The combined entity is now reportedly worth $80 billion.

Microsoft’s Wake-Up Call

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has urged his teams to match the speed and impact of China’s DeepSeek, which launched a top-ranking AI product on the App Store with a team of just 200 engineers. Nadella’s call to action came during an internal employee town hall last month.

Huawei’s AI Chip Advancements

Despite US sanctions, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has warned that Huawei Technologies Co. is becoming the “single most formidable technology company” in China. The Chinese tech giant has reportedly doubled its AI chip yields to 40%.

Google’s Most Intelligent AI

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled Gemini 2.5 Pro, its most intelligent AI model ever. The new model is designed to pause and think before answering complex questions. Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the development on X.

