TD SYNNEX, Lululemon Athletica And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corp. SNX to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $14.79 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TD SYNNEX shares gained 0.4% to $126.00 in after-hours trading.

GameStop Corp. GME said it intends to offer $1.3 billion worth of its 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering to institutional investors. The company plans to grant the initial purchasers 13 days to purchase up to an additional $200 million. GameStop shares dipped 7.4% to $26.26 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries Inc. WGO to post quarterly earnings at 13 cents per share on revenue of $616.66 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. In after-hours trading, Winnebago shares slipped 0.1% to $34.75 .

Steelcase Inc. SCS reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates. Steelcase shares jumped 11.8% to $11.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU to post quarterly earnings at $5.85 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion after the closing bell. Lululemon shares fell 0.1% to $337.35 in after-hours trading.

