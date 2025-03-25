The U.S. stock market had a mixed session on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite climbed nearly 80 points, or 0.5%, closing at 18,271.86, while the Dow remained largely flat at 42,587.50. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to finish at 5,776.65.

Amidst these fluctuations, certain stocks grabbed the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

GameStop Corp. GME

GameStop’s stock decreased by 0.82%, closing at $25.40. The stock reached an intraday high of $25.77 and a low of $24.99, with a 52-week range of $64.83 to $9.95. In the after-hours trading the stock shot up more than 8%. The company reported its fourth-quarter results, revealing revenue of $1.283 billion, which fell short of the $1.48 billion consensus estimate. However, adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents exceeded analyst expectations of eight cents. The board’s approval of Bitcoin BTC/USD as a treasury reserve asset added to the day’s developments.

FST Corp. KBSX

FST Corp’s stock surged by 26.55%, closing at $2.86. The stock hit an intraday high of $2.96 and a low of $2.43, with a 52-week range of $15.48 to $1.26. The company announced the launch of a new graphite golf shaft under the KBS brand, designed to enhance shot distance and accuracy. This product is available in five weight classes at authorized dealers and custom fitting centers.

Merck & Co Inc. MRK

Merck’s stock fell by 4.81%, closing at $87.87. The stock recorded an intraday high of $92.31 and a low of $87.08, with a 52-week range of $134.63 to $81.04. The company entered an exclusive license agreement with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals for a cardiovascular treatment, valued at $1.77 billion. This agreement focuses on an investigational oral small molecule Lipoprotein(a) inhibitor.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

UPS’s stock declined by 5.05%, closing at $109.95. The stock reached an intraday high of $116 and a low of $109.89, with a 52-week range of $157.99 to $109.4. UPS stock has been in focus after the resignation of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy amid financial challenges and competitive pressures. UPS is one of the major competitors of USPS.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose by 3.45%, closing at $287.99. The stock hit an intraday high of $288.2 and a low of $271.28, with a 52-week range of $488.54 to $138.80. The electric vehicle manufacturer saw its weekly insured registrations in China reach a new high for the year, driven by increased production of the refreshed Model Y.

