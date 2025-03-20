Accenture, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $16.62 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Accenture shares gained 0.3% to $325.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Jabil Inc. JBL to post quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share and a revenue of $6.41 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Jabil shares rose 1.1% to $141.00 in after-hours trading.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP announced an offering of $1.35 billion in depository shares. In the after-hours trading session, Microchip Technology shares fell 2.3% to $53.31.
- After the markets close, Micron Technology Inc. MU is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $7.89 billion. Micron shares rose 0.5% to $102.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect FedEx Corp. FDX to post quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $21.89 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.4% to $248.20 in after-hours trading.
