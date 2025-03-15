Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Continues To Offload UiPath, Roblox: Loads Up On GitLab, Ibotta

On Friday, Mar. 14, 2025, the Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving GitLab Inc GTLB, Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA, Prime Medicine Inc PRME, UiPath Inc PATH, Ibotta Inc IBTA, Roblox Corp RBLX, Repare Therapeutics Inc RPTX, and CareDx Inc CDNA.

The PATH Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW funds sold shares of UiPath Inc. The ARKK fund sold 1,092,269 shares, while the ARKW fund sold 158,650 shares.

With the stock closing at $10.88, the total value of the sold shares was approximately $13.61 million.

The RBLX Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF and ARKW funds sold shares of Roblox Corp. The ARKF fund sold 10,057 shares, while the ARKW fund sold 28,700 shares.

With the stock closing at $56.51, the total value of the sold shares was approximately $2.19 million.

The GTLB Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKK fund bought 81,543 shares of GitLab Inc, with the stock closing at $52.08. This translated to an investment of approximately $4.24 million.

The ARKW fund also purchased 22,610 shares of GitLab Inc, amounting to an investment of around $1.18 million.

The NTLA Trade: The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and ARKK funds of Ark Invest bought shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The ARKG fund acquired 11,276 shares, while the ARKK fund purchased 56,244 shares.

With the stock closing at $9.14, the total investment was approximately $0.62 million.

The PRME Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKK fund sold 46,026 shares of Prime Medicine Inc. The stock closed at $1.79, making the total value of the sold shares around $82,386.

The IBTA Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKF and ARKW funds bought shares of Ibotta Inc. The ARKF fund acquired 10,967 shares, while the ARKW fund purchased 68,234 shares.

With the stock closing at $37.87, the total investment was approximately $2.99 million.

The RPTX Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKG fund sold 53,449 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

The stock closed at $1.1, making the total value of the sold shares around $58,794.

The CDNA Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKG fund sold 47,153 shares of CareDx Inc. The stock closed at $18.9, making the total value of the sold shares around $891,191.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock