Ulta Beauty, DocuSign And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Li Auto Inc. LI to report quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share on revenue of $6.76 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Li Auto shares gained 0.7% to $28.92 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting RLX Technology Inc . RLX to post quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share on revenue of $794 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. RLX Technology shares rose 1.3% to $2.38 in after-hours trading

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share on sales of $776.3 million. DocuSign shares jumped 11.9% to $83.59 in the after-hours trading session.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Ulta Beauty expects fiscal year 2025 revenue of $11.5 billion to $11.6 billion versus estimates of $11.67 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company anticipates full-year earnings of $22.50 to $22.90 per share versus estimates of $23.50 per share. Ulta Beauty shares gained 6.5% to $335.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect The Buckle, Inc. BKE to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $373.69 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares rose 1.3% to $35.60 in after-hours trading.

