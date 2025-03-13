Adobe, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $10.26 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar General shares fell 4.8% to close at $74.85 on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA to post quarterly earnings at $7.12 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.1% to $329.50 in after-hours trading

to post quarterly earnings at $7.12 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.1% to $329.50 in after-hours trading Adobe Inc. ADBE posted better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Adobe expects second-quarter revenue of $5.77 billion to $5.82 billion versus estimates of $5.8 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.95 to $5 per share versus estimates of $5 per share. Adobe shares fell 4% to $421.00 in the after-hours trading session.

announced a new chief executive officer. The company said its board of directors has appointed Lip-Bu Tan, a former member of Intel's board of directors, as chief executive officer, effective March 18. Tan will succeed Interim Co-CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle (MJ) Johnston Holthaus. Intel shares jumped 10.4% to $22.83 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group Ltd. GIII to post quarterly earnings at 97 cents per share on revenue of $807.59 million before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares rose 0.1% to $25.35 in after-hours trading.

