Wall Street saw a strong rebound on Wednesday as major indices snapped a two-day losing streak. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% to close at 5,599.30, while the Nasdaq surged 1.2% to 17,648.45. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2% to 41,350.93. The rally was fueled by a cooler-than-expected inflation report, which bolstered expectations for monetary easing and led traders to fully price in three Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Intel Corp. INTC

Intel shares climbed 4.55% to close at $20.68, after hitting an intraday high of $21.17 and a low of $20.21. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.51 to $45.41. In the after-hours trading the stock soared another nearly 11%. The company’s shares rallied after the announcement of a new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, a former member of Intel's board of directors. The appointment is effective from March 18.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS

D-Wave Quantum shares soared 8.18% to close at $5.82, with an intraday high of $6.39 and a low of $5.34. The stock’s 52-week range is $0.75 to $11.41. In the after-hours trading, the shares rose 3.4%. The company, along with SkyWater Technology, announced a notable achievement in quantum computing, which led to a surge in their shares. D-Wave’s Advantage2 quantum computer reportedly surpassed classical supercomputers in simulating magnetic materials, demonstrating quantum supremacy.

Adobe Inc. ADBE

Adobe shares increased 1.14% to close at $438.60, after reaching an intraday high of $443.90 and a low of $435.50. The 52-week range for the stock is $403.75 to $587.75. In the after-hours trading the shares declined 4%. The company announced first-quarter financial results that beat consensus estimates on both revenue and earnings per share. Revenue for the period came in at $5.71 billion, beating the estimate of $5.66 billion. Adjusted earnings were reported at $5.08 per share, beating the analyst estimates of $4.97 per share.

Nvidia Corp. NVDA

Nvidia shares rose 6.43% to close at $115.74, with an intraday high of $116.76 and a low of $112.88. The 52-week range for the stock is $75.61 to $153.13. The company, along with Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom, has been approached by Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. for a joint venture to operate Intel Corp.’s factories.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares jumped 7.59% to close at $248.09 after hitting an intraday high of $251.84 and a low of $241.10. The 52-week range for the stock is $138.80 to $488.54. The company’s new U.S. registrations slipped 11% in January 2025, while rival registrations noted a 44% rise.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: