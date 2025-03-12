Michael Dell Joins Trump, Elon Musk For High-Stakes AI Talks As Dell Eyes $15 Billion In Server Business

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, announced a productive meeting with President Donald Trump, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and other technology executives focused on enhancing government efficiency and strengthening American leadership in artificial intelligence.

What Happened: “Yesterday we had a productive discussion with Trump, Musk, and other tech CEOs about enhancing government efficiency and accelerating U.S. leadership in AI and technology,” Dell wrote on X. “We are proud to be a trusted AI partner for the U.S. government.”

The high-level meeting comes as Dell Technologies positions itself for significant AI-driven growth. During a recent earnings call, Dell COO Jeff Clarke projected the company’s AI server business would grow to at least $15 billion in fiscal year 2026, driven by what he described as a “robust opportunity pipeline” and Dell’s engineering and services advantages.

“This AI business drives incremental operating profit and is EPS-accretive,” Clarke stated.

Yesterday we had a productive discussion with @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @elonmusk and other tech CEOs about enhancing government efficiency and accelerating U.S. leadership in AI and technology. We are proud to be a trusted AI partner for the U.S. government and look forward to… — Michael Dell 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDell) March 11, 2025

See Also: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Continues To Load Up On Tempus AI, Dumps Bitcoin-Focused Block In Tech Meltdown Aftermath

Why It Matters: Dell’s meeting with Trump occurs amid increased government focus on AI development. In January, the administration announced support for Stargate, a $500 billion joint venture between OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle Corp. to build AI infrastructure across the United States.

The Stargate announcement boosted shares of NVIDIA Corp., Dell, and other AI-focused companies, as investors anticipated increased demand for AI hardware and infrastructure.

Dell’s statement indicates the company intends to continue engagement with “customers and policymakers” on AI initiatives, positioning itself as a key partner in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.