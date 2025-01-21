Nvidia, AI Stocks Rise As Trump Announces $500 Billion Stargate AI Infrastructure Venture

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and other AI stocks such as Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, Oracle Corporation ORCL and Arm Holdings plc ARM are trading higher Tuesday buoyed by reports of a major private sector investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure from President Trump.

What To Know: According to CBS News, the joint venture, called Stargate, involves OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle. The collaboration is set to commit an initial $100 billion to U.S.-based AI infrastructure projects, with a total investment of up to $500 billion over the next four years.

Stargate's first project will reportedly focus on building a large-scale data center in Texas, with plans to expand to other states as the venture progresses. The investment potentially underscores a growing commitment to establishing the United States as a leader in AI technology and infrastructure, attracting additional interest from other potential investors.

NVIDIA's stock rose on the news, as the company's hardware and GPUs are critical to AI applications and data center operations. The prospect of a significant expansion in AI infrastructure may further position NVIDIA to capitalize on increased demand for its products.

This announcement also drove gains in other tech and AI-related stocks, reflecting optimism about the private sector's role in advancing artificial intelligence capabilities. Industry leaders Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Larry Ellison of Oracle are expected to provide more details about the initiative during a meeting at the White House later today.

Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 2.42% at $141.09, Dell shares were up 1.37% at $111.11, Oracle shares were up 5.87% at $170.53 and Arm shares were up 4.03% at $155.24 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga pro.

Image via Shutterstock.