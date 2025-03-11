Advanced Micro Devices Unleashes AI-Focused Chips Powered By 'Zen5' Core Architecture

On Tuesday, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD announced the expansion of its x86 embedded processor portfolio by introducing 5th Gen AMD EPYC Embedded processors.

AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series CPUs are optimized for embedded markets.

Powered by the proven "Zen 5" architecture, these processors deliver leadership performance and energy efficiency, enabling networking, storage, and industrial edge systems to process more data faster and more efficiently.

Also Read: USA Targets DeepSeek, Weighs Restrictions On China’s AI Firm That Shook Nvidia’s Market Value By $600 Billion

AMD SVP Salil Raje noted that AI-driven network traffic, exploding data storage requirements, and the expansion of industrial edge computing drive the demand for higher compute performance in embedded platforms.

AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series processors are designed to power compute-intensive embedded systems, supporting core counts from 8 to 192 in a single socket.

The new "Zen 5c" core architecture offers higher throughput and greater energy efficiency.

AMD is working closely with Cisco Systems, Inc CSCO and International Business Machines Corp IBM to bring next-generation processors to market.

AMD is reportedly divesting ZT Systems' data center infrastructure production capabilities to Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc, Inventec Corp, Pegatron Corp, and Wistron Corp. However, AMD had also remained adamant about not changing its focus priority from its primary GPU roadmap.

AMD is also reportedly considering using Intel's 18A manufacturing process for its needs.

Price Action: AMD stock is up 1.85% at $98.42 premarket at last check Tuesday.

AMD stock plunged over 51% in the last 12 months.

Also Read:

Image: Shutterstock