Elizabeth Warren Raises Questions On Robert F Kennedy's Mar-A-Lago Dinners With Big Pharma: American People Deserve To Know About The Deals Made

Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised concerns on Monday about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s dinners with pharmaceutical executives at Mar-a-Lago. Warren questioned the integrity of Kennedy’s promise to “clean up corruption” as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. She highlighted the need for transparency regarding any potential deals made during these “million-dollar” dinners.

What Happened: Warren’s post on X comes in response to Kennedy’s actions since his confirmation as the Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump. Kennedy, known for his controversial stance on vaccines, was confirmed by the Senate with a narrow vote of 52 to 48. His appointment has been met with skepticism, particularly from Democrats, who unanimously opposed his nomination.

RFK Jr. said he'd "clean up corruption" as HHS Secretary.



So why'd he have dinner with Big Pharma executives at Mar-a-Lago with Trump?



The American people deserve to know what kind of deals might have been made at those "million-dollar" dinners. https://t.co/Xun7nZ7gjj — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 10, 2025

On Monday, Warren, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), wrote a letter to Kennedy and expressed concern over his attendance at private dinners with Big Pharma executives at Mar-a-Lago.

These events, where executives paid millions of dollars to attend, raise questions about Kennedy’s commitment to reducing corporate influence in government, according to the senators. They wrote that Kennedy had previously vowed to “clean up corruption” and “stop the revolving door between industry and government,” but his participation in these dinners seems to contradict these promises.

The senators are requesting detailed information about these meetings, including what was discussed and any commitments made. They emphasize the need for transparency to ensure Kennedy’s actions align with his promises to protect Americans from high drug prices and corporate influence.

Pfizer and the Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It Matters: The letter referred to a Wall Street Journal report from February, which noted that Pharmaceutical executives were among the biggest donors to Trump's fundraising efforts before and after his election, attending exclusive Mar-a-Lago dinners to influence policy. Pfizer Inc PFE CEO Albert Bourla and others blamed high drug prices on insurance middlemen, a view Trump later echoed publicly. Trump hinted at possible tariffs on pharmaceuticals, while drugmakers sought favorable regulatory outcomes, with the industry's influence under his administration remaining uncertain.

Others that have attended Mar-a-Lago dinners include UnitedHealth's Andrew Witty, CVS's David Joyner and Cigna Group's David Cordani, according to that report.

Warren’s comments add to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Kennedy’s role and his interactions with major industry players. Meanwhile, Kennedy was slated to meet with executives from major food companies, including PepsiCo and General Mills, on Monday

The recent increase in measles cases, reported by the CDC, underscores the importance of transparent health policies. Kennedy’s controversial stance on vaccines and his interactions with industry leaders are critical in shaping public trust.

Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock

