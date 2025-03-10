This Pulmonx Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Linda Tsai initiated coverage on SailPoint, Inc. SAIL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. SailPoint shares closed at $22.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Jason Gursky initiated coverage on Karman Holdings Inc. KRMN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. Karman shares closed at $28.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert initiated coverage on Pulmonx Corporation LUNG with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. Pulmonx shares closed at $7.48 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson initiated coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. AARD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22. Aardvark Therapeutics shares closed at $10.13 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss initiated coverage on SailPoint, Inc. SAIL with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $26. SailPoint shares closed at $22.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying LUNG stock? Here’s what analysts think:
AARDAardvark Therapeutics Inc
$11.008.59%
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
