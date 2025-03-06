The U.S. stock market slid today, with the Nasdaq Composite tumbling over 489 points to 18,069.25, a drop of 2.6%. The Dow dipped nearly 1% to 42,579.08, while the S&P 500 declined about 1.8% to 5,738.52.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Broadcom Inc AVGO
The stock closed down 6.33% at $179.45, with an intraday high and low of $186.83 and $177.61, respectively. Its 52-week high and low stand at $251.88 and $119.76. Broadcom reported a first-quarter revenue of $14.92 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $14.61 billion.
Costco Wholesale Corp COST
Costco’s stock fell by 2.02% to close at $1,026.62. The stock’s intraday high and low were $1,045.89 and $1,019.05, with a 52-week range of $1,078.24 to $697.27. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $62.72 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion.
Intuitive Machines Inc LUNR
Intuitive Machines saw a drastic drop of 20.20% to close at $11.26. The stock hit an intraday high and low of $14.08 and $10.25, with a 52-week high and low of $24.95 and $3.15. The company’s shares fell after its moon lander experienced technical issues during an attempted moon landing.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA
Walgreens’ stock dipped 1.40% to close at $10.60. The intraday high and low were $10.78 and $10.56, with a 52-week range of $22.05 to $8.08. Walgreens announced a deal to be acquired by Sycamore Partners for $10 billion, which is expected to close in the fourth-quarter of 2025.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock closed down 5.61% at $263.45, with an intraday high and low of $272.65 and $260.02. Its 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.80, respectively. Tesla is reportedly planning to establish a third megafactory in Texas after commencing production at its Shanghai facility.
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com
Read Next:
- Cathie Wood Smelling AI Opportunity? Ark Invest Buys Tempus AI Dip, Scoops Up Over $13 M Worth Of Stock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.