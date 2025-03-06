The U.S. stock market slid today, with the Nasdaq Composite tumbling over 489 points to 18,069.25, a drop of 2.6%. The Dow dipped nearly 1% to 42,579.08, while the S&P 500 declined about 1.8% to 5,738.52.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Broadcom Inc AVGO

The stock closed down 6.33% at $179.45, with an intraday high and low of $186.83 and $177.61, respectively. Its 52-week high and low stand at $251.88 and $119.76. Broadcom reported a first-quarter revenue of $14.92 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $14.61 billion.

Costco Wholesale Corp COST

Costco’s stock fell by 2.02% to close at $1,026.62. The stock’s intraday high and low were $1,045.89 and $1,019.05, with a 52-week range of $1,078.24 to $697.27. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $62.72 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion.

Intuitive Machines Inc LUNR

Intuitive Machines saw a drastic drop of 20.20% to close at $11.26. The stock hit an intraday high and low of $14.08 and $10.25, with a 52-week high and low of $24.95 and $3.15. The company’s shares fell after its moon lander experienced technical issues during an attempted moon landing.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA

Walgreens’ stock dipped 1.40% to close at $10.60. The intraday high and low were $10.78 and $10.56, with a 52-week range of $22.05 to $8.08. Walgreens announced a deal to be acquired by Sycamore Partners for $10 billion, which is expected to close in the fourth-quarter of 2025.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock closed down 5.61% at $263.45, with an intraday high and low of $272.65 and $260.02. Its 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.80, respectively. Tesla is reportedly planning to establish a third megafactory in Texas after commencing production at its Shanghai facility.

