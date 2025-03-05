This H.B. Fuller Company Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan downgraded Beyond, Inc . BYON from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $9. Beyond shares closed at $5.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $9. Beyond shares closed at $5.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Morgan Stanley analyst Patrick Wood downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc . TNDM from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $45 to $22. Tandem Diabetes Care shares closed at $19.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $45 to $22. Tandem Diabetes Care shares closed at $19.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison downgraded H.B. Fuller Company FUL from Buy to Neutral. H.B. Fuller shares closed at $54.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral. H.B. Fuller shares closed at $54.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi downgraded Sunnova Energy International Inc . NOVA from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $11 to $1. Sunnova Energy Intl shares closed at $0.6748 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $11 to $1. Sunnova Energy Intl shares closed at $0.6748 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Scotiabank analyst Daniel Tricarico downgraded the rating for CubeSmart CUBE from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $52 to $46. CubeSmart shares closed at $41.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

