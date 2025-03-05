March 5, 2025 10:53 AM 1 min read

This H.B. Fuller Company Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan downgraded Beyond, Inc. BYON from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $9. Beyond shares closed at $5.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Patrick Wood downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $45 to $22. Tandem Diabetes Care shares closed at $19.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison downgraded H.B. Fuller Company FUL from Buy to Neutral. H.B. Fuller shares closed at $54.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi downgraded Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $11 to $1. Sunnova Energy Intl shares closed at $0.6748 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Daniel Tricarico downgraded the rating for CubeSmart CUBE from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $52 to $46. CubeSmart shares closed at $41.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

