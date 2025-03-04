Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc Along With CrowdStrike, Best Buy, Credo Technology, And Tesla: Why Are These 5 Stocks On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s tariffs on major trade partners took effect, intensifying global trade tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.55% to 42,520.99, while the S&P 500 declined 1.22% to 5,778.15. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.35% to 18,285.16, nearing correction territory. Despite the broader market slump, certain stocks still drew interest from retail traders and investors throughout the day.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Strategy Inc. MSTR

Stategy stock rose by 9.66% to close at $275.15. The stock’s intraday high was $293.04, with a low of $237.01. The 52-week high stands at $542.99, while the 52-week low is $101. The company recently announced that it has retained its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings and declared a quarterly cash dividend on its preferred stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD

CrowdStrike shares increased by 1.94% to close at $390.16. The stock’s intraday high was $396.16, with a low of $370.58. The 52-week high is $455.44, while the 52-week low is $200.81. The company reported a revenue beat and EPS beat in its fourth-quarter earnings, showcasing strong momentum. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $1.058 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.032 billion.

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY

Best Buy stock fell by nearly 13.30% to close at $75.20. The stock’s intraday high was $80.13, with a low of $72.92. The 52-week high is $103.71, while the 52-week low is $69.29. The company’s CEO Corie Barry warned of likely price hikes as tariffs take effect. Barry said that China and Mexico were Best Buy’s two top sources.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO

Credo Technology stock rose by 7.74% to close at $54.32. The stock’s intraday high was $55.87, with a low of $48.40. The 52-week high is $86.69, while the 52-week low is $16.82. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, causing the stock to rally. Earnings per share came in at 25 cents beating the consensus estimate of 18 cents.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

TSLA stock fell by 4.43% to close at $272.04. The stock’s intraday high was $284.35, with a low of $261.84. The 52-week high is $488.54, while the 52-week low is $138.80. The company’s China-made EV sales dropped in February, causing the stock to move lower. Tesla sold 30,688 China-made EVs in February, a 49.2% drop from the previous year, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Image via Shutterstock

