DeepSeek Loses Top Spot As Tencent's Yuanbao AI Becomes The Top iPhone App In China Amid Intensifying AI Battle

Tencent Holdings' TCEHY Yuanbao AI chatbot has surpassed DeepSeek as the most downloaded iPhone app in China.

What Happened: Tencent integrated its in-house Hunyuan AI technology with DeepSeek's R1 reasoning model, boosting the chatbot's appeal and helping it claim the No. 1 spot on China's iPhone app rankings this week, according to a report by Bloomberg.

DeepSeek had dominated downloads for over a month. Three of the top five free apps in China are now AI-powered chatbots, with ByteDance's Doubao also ranking among them.

In January, DeepSeek shook the U.S. stock market. Nvidia Corp. NVDA lost $600 billion in value in a single day.

According to the Chinese startup, its chatbot can compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which it developed at a fraction of the cost.

In response to DeepSeek's rise, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA has begun benchmarking against it and announced a $53 billion AI investment.

Why It’s Important: China's leading tech giants—Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu Inc. BIDU—are in a fierce race to capture the growing AI market.

While monetization strategies remain unclear, companies are focused on mass adoption and open-source AI development.

With its 1.4 billion WeChat users, Tencent has an advantage in distributing AI-powered services, but Alibaba and Baidu are making larger AI investments.

Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has spoken about the need for significantly more computational power for next-generation AI models.

