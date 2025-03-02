Apple's $500 Billion Investment, Age Detection, Trump AI Dictation Bug, Smart Doorbells, And More: This Week In Appleverse

As we wrap up another eventful week, it’s clear that Apple Inc. AAPL has been making waves with a series of intriguing developments. From age detection technology to smart doorbells, the tech giant has kept us on our toes. Let’s delve into the top stories that made headlines.

Apple’s Age Detection Tech Could Reshape Social Media

Apple is developing a new technology, the “Declared Age Range” API, which could help social media apps identify users under 16 years of age. This technology, as detailed in a recent Apple White Paper, will allow developers to request age range information of users with parental consent, thereby helping apps determine content accessibility or app usage based on the user’s age.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s Smart Doorbell: A Glimpse into the Future

Apple is reportedly working on a smart home doorbell with MagSafe and Face ID, according to a leak from X user Kosutami. However, this innovative product may not hit the market until late 2025 or beyond.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s AI Dictation Bug Sparks Controversy – Apple is working to fix a bug in its AI-powered dictation system after iPhone users reported that saying “racist” caused the word “Trump” to appear briefly before correcting itself. This issue, first noticed on Tuesday, spread rapidly after a viral TikTok video highlighted the problem.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s $500 Billion Investment Plan Met with Skepticism

UBS analyst David Vogt has expressed doubts about Apple’s $500 billion investment plan in the U.S., citing several reasons in a note to investors. Vogt highlighted that only a mere 10% of Apple's supply chain is U.S.-based, with the majority spread across Asian countries such as Taiwan and China. Read the full article here.

Apple May Soon Integrate Google’s Gemini In Siri

Apple may soon integrate Alphabet Inc.’s Google Gemini into Siri, according to a new backend update in iOS 18.4 beta discovered by code researcher Aaron Perris. This update includes references to both “Google” and “OpenAI” under third-party AI model options.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock