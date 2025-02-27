Major U.S. indices closed lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.45% to 43,239.50, the S&P 500 losing nearly 1.6% to 5,861.57, and the Nasdaq tumbling about 2.8% to 18,544.42.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA
NVIDIA shares dipped 8.48% to close at $120.15 after hitting an intraday high of $135.01 and low of $120.01. The 52-week range for the stock is $153.13 to $75.61. Despite posting record revenue of $39.3 billion for the fourth quarter, the stock experienced a sell-off.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD
AMD shares fell 4.99% to close at $99.51, with an intraday high of $105.76 and low of $99.50. The stock’s 52-week range is $227.30 to $99.50. The stock has been under pressure, hitting a new 52-week low, as rival Nvidia’s strong earnings underscored its dominance in the AI chip race.
Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR
Archer Aviation shares dropped 3.53% to close at $7.92, after hitting an intraday high of $8.64 and low of $7.87. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.48 to $2.82. The company reported a larger-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter, missing analyst estimates. Fourth-quarter loss came in at $1.42 per share, which was below the analyst estimates of $1.24 per share.
Rocket Lab USA Inc. RKLB
Rocket Lab shares slid 6.68% to close at $19.83, with an intraday high of $22.16 and a low of $19.76. The stock’s 52-week range is $33.34 to $3.47. Despite beating revenue estimates for the fourth quarter, the shares fell due to soft guidance. Revenue for the period came in at $132.39 million, which beat the estimate of $130.58 million. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 10 cents per share, in line with estimates.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla shares declined 3.04% to close at $281.95, after hitting an intraday high of $297.23 and low of $280.88. The 52-week range for the stock is $488.54 to $138.80. The company has applied for a transportation charter-party carrier permit in California, indicating its intent to enter the ride-hailing market.
