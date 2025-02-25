U.S. indices had a mixed close on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining nearly 0.4% to 43,621.16, while the S&P 500 slipped about 0.5% to 5,955.25. The Nasdaq saw a steeper drop of 1.35%, closing at 19,026.39. Despite the broader downturn, certain stocks drew interest from retail traders and investors.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI

Super Micro Computer’s shares surged nearly 10% in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company filed its delayed quarterly and annual reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The stock closed down 11.76% at $45.54, with an intraday high of $50.67 and a low of $44. The 52-week high and low are $122.9 and $17.25 respectively.

The company filed its delayed quarterly and annual reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing included the annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and quarterly reports for periods ending September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024. According to the reports, second-quarter revenue registered at $5.68 billion.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID

Lucid Group reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday. The stock closed down 6.12% at $2.61, with an intraday high of $2.90 and a low of $2.60. The 52-week high and low are $4.43 and $1.93 respectively. The company reported its fourth-quarter financial results, which showed a revenue of $234.5 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $214.22 million. Lucid also reported a loss of 22 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of a 27-cent loss.

Cava Group, Inc. CAVA

Cava Group reported its fourth-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell. The stock closed down 4.72% at $99.30, with an intraday high of $103 and a low of $97.73. The 52-week high and low are $172.43 and $50.37 respectively. In the after-hours session, the shares rose over 1.7% to $101. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, which showed adjusted earnings of five cents per share, missed the six-cent analyst consensus estimate. However, quarterly revenue of $225.1 million exceeded the $223.63 million consensus estimate.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR

First Solar reported its fourth-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell. The stock closed down 3.56% at $147.46, with an intraday high of $152.67 and a low of $146.19. The 52-week high and low are $306.77 and $141.76 respectively. The stock spiked almost 2% to $150.40 in the after-hours trading. First Solar reported mixed fourth-quarter results, which included earnings of $3.65 per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $4.71. However, quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion surpassed the $1.46 billion consensus estimate.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla saw its market capitalization fall below the symbolic $1 trillion mark on Tuesday as shares plunged 8.39% to $302.80. The stock’s intraday high was $328.89 and the low was $297.25. The 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.80 respectively. The drop was precipitated by factors including Elon Musk’s involvement with Dogecoin and brand backlash.

