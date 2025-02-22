Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Beam Therapeutics, Nu Holdings: Offloads MercadoLibre, Adaptive Biotechnologies

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM, Nu Holdings Ltd. NU, MercadoLibre Inc. MELI, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. ADPT.

The BEAM Trade

Ark Invest, through its ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, bought a total of 24,640 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

This comes after the firm’s previous acquisition of Beam Therapeutics shares just a week prior. The value of this trade, calculated from the latest closing price is nearly $750,000.

The NU Trade

Ark Invest, through its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, bought 162,143 shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. This marks a significant investment in the fintech company, reflecting Ark’s strategic positioning in the dynamic tech sector.

The value of this trade, calculated from the latest closing price is over $1.75 million.

The MELI and ADPT Trades

On the same day, Ark Invest also sold shares of MercadoLibre Inc and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. Through its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Ark sold 347 shares of MercadoLibre.

Meanwhile, through its ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Ark offloaded 8,129 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies.

