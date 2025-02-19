February 19, 2025 8:26 AM 1 min read

This NetApp Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields upgraded The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $275 to $286. Travelers shares closed at $238.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon upgraded the rating for STMicroelectronics N.V. STM from Hold to Buy. STMicroelectronics shares closed at $24.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan upgraded NetApp, Inc. NTAP from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $121 to $128. NetApp shares closed at $120.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone upgrades Glaukos Corporation GKOS from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $140 to $200. Glaukos shares closed at $152.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert upgraded the rating for CervoMed Inc. CRVO from Hold to Buy and announced a $10 price target. CervoMed shares closed at $2.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NTAP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

CRVO Logo
CRVOCervoMed Inc
$2.303.14%
Overview
GKOS Logo
GKOSGlaukos Corp
$156.542.34%
NTAP Logo
NTAPNetApp Inc
$122.201.39%
STM Logo
STMSTMicroelectronics NV
$25.795.65%
TRV Logo
TRVThe Travelers Companies Inc
$239.550.48%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsUpgradesPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideastop upgrades

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved