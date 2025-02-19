This NetApp Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields upgraded The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $275 to $286. Travelers shares closed at $238.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon upgraded the rating for STMicroelectronics N.V. STM from Hold to Buy. STMicroelectronics shares closed at $24.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan upgraded NetApp, Inc. NTAP from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $121 to $128. NetApp shares closed at $120.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone upgrades Glaukos Corporation GKOS from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $140 to $200. Glaukos shares closed at $152.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert upgraded the rating for CervoMed Inc. CRVO from Hold to Buy and announced a $10 price target. CervoMed shares closed at $2.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
