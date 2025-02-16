Jeff Bezos-Owned Washington Post Turns Down Ad Campaign That Asked, 'Who's Running This Country: Donald Trump Or Elon Musk?'

The Washington Post has rejected a provocative “Fire Elon Musk” ad campaign, planned by the advocacy group Common Cause. The campaign was scheduled to appear in the Tuesday edition of the paper.

What Happened: Common Cause had entered into a $115,000 deal with the Washington Post to feature the ad. The campaign, co-developed with the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund, was set to cover the front and back page of the Tuesday paper, along with a full-page ad inside the paper, reported The Hill.

The ad featured a large image of Musk laughing, with the White House in the background and the text: "Who's running this country: Donald Trump or Elon Musk?". It also contained a call to action for readers to urge their senators to have Trump dismiss Musk.

Virginia Kase Solomón, President of Common Cause, stated that the Post's advertising sales representative had been informed about the ad’s content and had initially shown no issues with running it. However, the Post later declined to run the wrap ad without providing an explanation.

The Post’s decision has sparked questions among the advocacy group, with Kase Solomón questioning if the rejection was due to the ad’s criticism of Musk or potential backlash from the president.

The Post’s advertising guidelines state that advertisers must comply with laws and regulations for political ads and that the publication may require proof of factual claims. The Post declined to comment to The Hill on the decision, citing its policy against discussing internal matters related to specific ad campaigns.

Why It Matters: Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post, had previously dismissed concerns about Musk’s influence on the Trump administration. Furthermore, Bezos had expressed optimism about Trump’s second term and pledged to assist in cutting regulations.

Amazon.com, founded by Bezos, pledged a $1 million donation to President-elect Trump’s inaugural event. This move followed a contentious decision by the Post not to endorse a candidate for president, causing internal discord.

Despite these controversies, Bezos has assured the Post’s ethical standards would remain unchanged.

