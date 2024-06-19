Jeff Bezos Assures Washington Post's Ethical Standards Amid Leadership Controversy: 'Full Commitment On... Quality, Ethics, And Standards'

Loading... Loading...

In an email to the Washington Post’s newsroom leaders, billionaire owner Jeff Bezos assured that the newspaper’s ethical standards will remain unchanged despite recent controversies surrounding its CEO and an incoming senior editor.

What Happened: Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com, in an email obtained by Politico, addressed the ongoing controversy at The Washington Post, stating, “the journalistic standards and ethics at The Post will not change.” He also pledged his “full commitment on maintaining the quality, ethics, and standards we all believe in.”

The controversy revolves around CEO Will Lewis and incoming executive editor Robert Winnett, who have been accused of using ethically questionable methods to gather information. Despite this, Bezos expressed his support for Lewis and Winnett’s plan to restructure the Post newsroom.

The Washington Post published a scathing report on Sunday alleging Winnett collaborated with a man who used deceptive tactics to obtain confidential information at the Sunday Times. Additionally, The New York Times reported on Saturday that Lewis and Winnett used stolen phone and company records for two articles at the British newspaper.

Bezos also acknowledged the need for change as the world evolves but emphasized that the high standards at The Post must and will remain unchanged.

Why It Matters: The recent controversy at The Washington Post comes after a period of significant change for the publication. In November 2023, the Post announced the appointment of Lewis as its new CEO and publisher, following voluntary staff reductions and a notable dip in digital subscribers.

Bezos’ assurance of the paper’s ethical standards is particularly significant in light of his history with the publication. In 2022, X Owner Elon Musk called out Bezos as the “puppetmaster” of The Washington Post, sparking a public feud between the two billionaires.

Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post has been a subject of interest since he expressed his intent to sell the publication in 2023 in order to purchase the Washington Commanders football club.

