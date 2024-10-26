Bezos Faces Newsroom Rebellion Over Decision To Kill Washington Post Harris Endorsement

The Washington Post‘s surprise decision not to endorse a candidate for president for the first time in four decades has resulted in internal discord and the resignation of a senior editor at the traditionally Democratic newspaper, with many angry Posties pointing the finger at Jeff Bezos.

What Happened: The decision, reportedly made by Bezos, the billionaire Amazon founder who owns the Post, has sparked a wave of discontent among the staff. An endorsement of Kamala Harris was reportedly ready to roll before publisher Will Lewis, hired by Bezos one year ago, pulled the plug.

The paper’s editorial staff were blindsided by the decision, which was announced on Friday. The move has sparked outrage among the staff, with one anonymous source stating, “People are furious. It’s frightful when a billionaire does not have the nerve to stand up to Donald Trump.”

According to the report by Semafor, Robert Kagan, an editor at large known for his warnings of a “Trump Dictatorship,” has resigned in protest, and insiders predict more resignations to follow.

The newspaper’s editorial guild has voiced concerns that the decision undermines the work of its members and erodes readers’ trust.

Also Read: Harris Vs Trump: Kamala Harris Leads In Fundraising As Wall Street, Silicon Valley Boost Her

The decision was communicated by Lewis in a Friday column. Lewis stated that he wanted readers to make up their own minds, aided by the paper’s “non-partisan news” and “reported views from our opinion team.” The Post has made endorsements in regional races for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House this year, however.

This decision has led to fears of self-censorship among news outlets due to fear of retaliation by Trump. The publisher of The Los Angeles Times blocked a Harris endorsement at his paper this week as well, which also led to several high-profile resignations.

Why It Matters: The Washington Post‘s decision not to endorse a presidential candidate marks a significant departure from its traditional stance. This move has sparked concerns about the potential influence of the paper’s owner, Jeff Bezos, on its editorial policies.

The internal revolt and the resignation of a senior editor underscore the depth of discontent among the staff.

The decision has also raised questions about the role of news outlets in political discourse and the potential for self-censorship due to fear of political retaliation.

Read Next

Jeff Bezos Swears By This One-Hour Rule For Success — Now Neuroscience Backs It Up

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Wikimedia Commons