Cathie Wood Dumps More Palantir Amid Stock's Red-Hot Rally, Robinhood Also Gets The Chop — Ark Adds AMD And TSMC Stock

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades involving Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSM. These trades reflect Ark’s strategic positioning in the dynamic tech sector.

The Palantir Trade

Ark Invest made a notable decision to sell shares of Palantir across multiple ETFs, including Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. The total shares sold amounted to 174,910, with a closing price of $117.39, resulting in a transaction value of approximately $20.53 million. This move comes amid a surge in Palantir’s stock, driven by increasing demand for AI solutions. Palantir’s CEO Alex Karp has highlighted the company’s role in enhancing Western technological capabilities, while analyst Dan Ives predicts Palantir could rival industry giants like Oracle and Salesforce.

Since the year began, Palantir shares have risen 56.12%, while over a 12-month period they have shot up a massive 368.62%. However, Wood has been on a selling spree lately, she offloaded $28.4 million worth of stock on Tuesday and another $16 million worth on Monday.

The Robinhood Trade

Ark Invest reduced its position in Robinhood by selling 25,086 shares through the ARKW ETF. With a closing price of $55.91, the transaction was valued at approximately $1.4 million. This trade follows Robinhood’s recent fourth-quarter earnings report, which showcased record revenue and a significant increase in crypto revenue, exceeding 700% growth.

The AMD Trade

Ark Invest expanded its stake in AMD by purchasing 5,162 shares via the ARKW ETF. The shares closed at $111.72, making the acquisition worth approximately $576,698. AMD remains at the forefront of the AI-driven semiconductor boom, with new leveraged ETFs launched to capitalize on its market movements.

The TSMC Trade

Ark Invest also increased its holdings in TSMC by acquiring 4,579 shares through the ARKW ETF. The shares closed at $206.38, resulting in a purchase value of approximately $945,014. This move comes as TSM faces geopolitical pressures and considers shifting some operations to the U.S. amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Other Key Trades:

Sold 397,727 shares of Roku Inc (ROKU) from ARKK.

(ROKU) from ARKK. Bought 40,935 shares of Deere & Co (DE) in ARKK.

(DE) in ARKK. Sold 54,233 shares of Oklo Inc (OKLO) from ARKQ.

(OKLO) from ARKQ. Bought 42,376 shares of Cameco Corp (CCJ) in ARKQ.

Image via Shutterstock

