Americans To Spend Big On Super Bowl, 22% Surge From Last Year Likely Despite Inflation Worries: Report

Despite inflation worries, Americans are expected to increase their Super Bowl spending, according to a recent report. However, more fans are planning to cut back on their expenses for the big game.

What Happened: A study by LendingTree found that 75% of Americans plan to watch the Super Bowl. However, 31% of these viewers intend to cut back on their Super Bowl spending compared to last year, reported Fox Business. This is a notable jump from the 19% who plan to increase their budget. Meanwhile, 50% of respondents expect their spending to remain unchanged.

Those planning to spend on Super Bowl festivities expect to spend an average of $142, marking a 22% increase from last year’s $116. The main expenses include food, beverages, and fan gear.

Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree stated, “Even though more people are saying they’re going to spend less, the average amount for people who are going to spend was up fairly significantly.”

The report also highlighted that 41% of Super Bowl viewers intend to place bets on the game. Most of these bettors plan to wager smaller amounts, with only 41% expecting to bet $100 or more.

Why It Matters: The high cost of Super Bowl ads was a concern for many viewers. A Benzinga poll also revealed that 61% of viewers didn’t believe the high cost of these ads was worth it. LendingTree’s findings coincide with a separate study by the Bank of America Institute, which revealed that Americans’ spending on spectator sports hit a record high in 2024.

The Super Bowl event of Sunday saw a host of celebrity-packed commercials, with over 10 spots costing advertisers $8 million each. President Donald Trump made history as the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. Besides the traditional sponsors, this year’s commercials attracted tech companies like Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG, Salesforce Inc. CRM, Meta Platforms Inc. META covered a wide range of themes, with a significant focus on artificial intelligence.

