Trump's Tax Cuts Could Boost Tesla's Earnings, Rivian CEO Unfazed By EV Tax Credit Concerns And More: This Week In Mobility

The week has been a rollercoaster ride for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, with significant developments from Tesla Inc. TSLA, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG, and Rivian Automotive RIVN. From potential tax cuts to autonomous driving advancements and controversial comments, here’s a recap of the top stories.

Trump’s Tax Cuts Could Supercharge Tesla’s Earnings

According to Gary Black, Managing Partner at The Future Fund, a proposed reduction in the corporate tax rate could significantly boost Tesla's earnings per share (EPS) for FY25. Black noted that Tesla's current statutory tax rate is 21%, and a drop to 15% could add $0.12 to Tesla's EPS this fiscal year, marking an increase of about 4%.

Waymo Outshines Tesla in Robotaxi Race

Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, highlighted the significant challenges facing Tesla's Full Self-Driving system while praising competitor Waymo's autonomous driving technology. Gerber pointed to Waymo's growing presence in the robotaxi space, stating, "Waymo waymos everywhere. Driving flawlessly, with confidence. Robotaxi is here… and it's called Waymo."

Rivian CEO Unfazed by EV Tax Credit Concerns

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe downplayed concerns that Donald Trump's proposed elimination of the $7,500 EV federal tax credit could mark the end of electric vehicles. Scaringe believes that while the end of the credits could be bad for legacy automakers, it would only be a "small speed bump" for Rivian and the entire EV sector.

Tesla Faces Boycott Call in Poland Over Musk’s WWII Comments

A Polish government official has called for a boycott of Tesla vehicles in the country following controversial comments made by CEO Elon Musk at a rally for the German far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Tesla’s Optimus Robot Could Be a Game-Changer

Elon Musk revealed that Tesla intends to make several thousand units of its Optimus humanoid robot this year for deployment in its own factory. Musk also hinted at the possibility of selling the robot to rival companies in the future, stating, "I think long-term Optimus has the potential to be north of $10 trillion in revenue. Like, it's real bananas."

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Navdeep Yadav.

