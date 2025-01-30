Tesla, Apple And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Apple Inc. AAPL to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $124.13 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Apple shares fell 0.1% to $239.26 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $124.13 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Apple shares fell 0.1% to $239.26 in after-hours trading. Tesla Inc. TSLA reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales results. The company, meanwhile, said it expects its vehicle business to return to growth in 2025. Tesla also promised to launch new and "more affordable" models in the first half of 2025, in addition to other promises regarding the deployment of autonomous vehicles and licensing of the company's full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software to rivals. Tesla shares gained 4.1% to $405.23 in the after-hours trading session.

Meta Platforms Inc. META reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $48.39 billion, beating analyst estimates of $47.03 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.02 per share, beating analyst estimates of $6.77 per share. Meta shares rose 2.3% to $692.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT reported its second-quarter GAAP earnings of $3.23 per share, beating the $3.11 consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $69.6 billion, beating the $68.78 billion analyst consensus estimate. Revenue in Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment was $25.5 billion and increased 19%. Microsoft's shares fell 4.6% to $421.80 in the after-hours trading session.

